The Boys FINALLY Rule Out a Black Noir Comic Book Twist

Attention! There are spoilers ahead for the finale of the third season of “Boys”.

The chances were already pretty slim, but the finale of the third season of “Boys” finally excludes the turn of the clone of the comics “Black Noir”. Amazon’s The Boys widely adapts the comics of Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson, but at the same time enjoys sufficient creative freedom. As the third season showed, this freedom extends even to the ending of the story. In the final volumes of The Boys comics, Billy Butcher confronts Homelander in the White House, but their fateful battle is interrupted by Black Noir, who shockingly unmasks the mask to reveal himself as a Homelander clone. From the very beginning, it was Noir who committed Homelander’s darkest deeds, including the attack on Becca Butcher.

The third season of “Boys” deviated from this plot twist, confirming that the Black Noir is a black man named Irving. Viewers saw how he conspired with Stan Edgar in “Reckoning”, was burned by a Soldier in Nicaragua and faithfully stood on the side of the Homelander in the Seven. It was only thanks to these details of the backstory that the Boys showed very convincingly that Black Noir was not a landed clone.

However, the twist wasn’t completely undone by Irving’s exposure. Seriously wounded and suffocating, maybe, but not abandoned to die. Wout just had to steal the Black Noir unnoticed between seasons 3 and 4 of “Boys” (it’s easy to do with a nut snack), and then smoothly change it to a Homelander lookalike. However, thanks to the finale of season 3 of “Boys”, such loopholes are forever closed.

Why Black Noir Twist for Boys Is Impossible After Season 3

The shocking statement of the Boy Soldier about fatherhood can turn the world of the Homelander upside down, but the knowledge that the Black Noir hid the truth causes much more pain. Noir was the Homelander’s only ally when the latter debuted as a superhero (see Gifts for Boys: Diabolical), and they share a unique friendship, uncharacteristic of the brutal leader of the Seven. However, exhausted by the trauma of growing up in a laboratory without parents, the Homelander’s perverted mind perceives the literal and figurative silence of Black Noir as the reason why he did not have a dad. The patriotic beast hardly hesitates, killing his best friend with one punch in the stomach.

Let’s hypothetically imagine that Black Noir was killed by Billy Butcher in a dark alley without witnesses. Vaught could have swept up the body and replaced Noir with a Homelander clone, and no one would have noticed. Even the Butcher could assume that Noir’s wounds had healed. But since the Homelander kills Noir himself, knowing with absolute certainty that his friend is dead, Wout will never be able to introduce a secret clone into the Seven under the mask of Black Noir.

And to make doubly sure that the turn of the comic “Black Noir” is impossible, the finale of the third season of “Boys” confirms that the X-ray vision of the Homelander really penetrates through the mask of Noir. Even if Wout could still hide the clone in the Seven (somehow convincing the Homelander that his buddy had survived a complete evisceration…?), the leader of the Seven would immediately notice his chiseled face looking right through the Neo-Noir mask. If the Boys had had the intention to adapt the original Noir finale, this mask would have been galvanized from the very beginning and would not have succumbed to X-rays.

Why The Boys Are Right To Ignore the Comic Twist of Noir

Not only does the exclusion of the clone’s turn from Black Noir guarantee an unpredictable ending for both comic book readers and TV viewers, but The Boys’ change of direction wisely keeps the villain’s attention on Homelander. The disclosure of the worst crimes of the leader of the Seven was actually committed by a secret clone, which somewhat dilutes the Homelander’s sinister journey, not to mention the intensity of his feud with Billy Butcher. Simplifying the source material so that the Homelander is responsible for everything makes his rivalry with the Butcher much stronger.

Black Noir in the style of Snow White and without almonds is also better suited for live performances than the authentic comic version. The third season of “Boys” turns Noir into a multifaceted, deeply tragic hero, and not just an anonymous empty face created to give up at the last minute. More importantly, Noir’s death means that the Homelander has finally become a proper con artist before season 4 of “Boys.” Since Stan Edgar, Stormfront, and Black Noir are gone, no one in “Boys” has any psychological control over the Homelander’s violent impulses. This… not perfect.