The Boys filmed A full-length A-Train parody of Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi commercial

The Boys’ offseason is proving to be a busy period for Vought International’s marketing team, as the fictional company released a full version of a satirical interpretation of Kendall Jenner’s infamous Pepsi commercial in 2017.

The superhero series from Amazon Prime Video is known for its brazen humor, and Vought’s Twitter account was undoubtedly able to bring The Boys comedy to real life by posting a two-minute commercial for the A-Train Turbo Rush energy drink. The reference was fixed in episode 4 of The Glorious Five-Year Plan of the 3rd season of Boys, which mocked the disastrous Pepsi campaign, which was eventually canceled due to the extremely negative reaction.

Of course, this is not the case in the superworld of The Boys, since the marketing gurus of Vought assure fans that the ad was removed because “the testing was too strong.” The name of the fake commercial “Try the Movement” further ridicules Pepsi’s deaf attempt to appeal to the history of civil rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. If the shortened version that appeared in the original episode of “Boys” seemed too catchy, then this doubles the joke with a practical duplication of an unsuccessful advertisement starring Jenner.

With the exception of the added dialogue, A-Train literally enters the midst of a potential clash between police and protesters, and the participants of the first literally dance, the satire of The Boys is on par with many of the best parodies of the ads that appeared. it will be released in 2017. At the very least, Vought’s decision to release the full ad means that the fictional company is taking a break from mocking the efforts of Disney, Marvel and other companies to appeal to social causes. Of course, knowing the series as fans know it, Wout will most likely soon return to ridiculing competitors.

Keep in mind that the A-Train advertising fiasco takes place in the series before Superman got a new life thanks to the heart transplant he received, which means he’s a character to watch out for in “Boys” next season. This does not mean that there are no contradictions in the series, since recently The Boys star Erin Moriarty was subjected to misogynistic treatment on the Internet, which representatives of the show condemned faster than the A-Trian sprint.

Considering that filming of the fourth season of “Boys” just started last month, the social media department of Vought International doesn’t publish much, but when it does, it’s pure comedy gold.

Seasons 1-3 of “Boys” are available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.