The Boys: Diabolical Gets Teaser And Reveals Voice Cast

The Boys: Amazon Prime Video has produced an animated spin-off series of its hit The Boys, which will be called Diabolical and will follow the events in a cafeteria in this universe surrounded by superpowers.

With a premiere date scheduled for March 4, the streaming platform released a teaser and revealed a good part of the cast that will give voice to the characters in the animation.

Check out the trailer and confirmed actors in the Amazon Prime Video animated series below:

Diabolical will be an adult animation and will bring a great cast

The Boys spinoff animated series will feature 12- to 14-minute episodes designed by an exceptional team that includes Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot and Ilana Glazer, who will follow the events of Vought-A-Burger.

The show will have a total of 8 chapters aimed at adult audiences and the main cast includes some names from the Amazon Prime Video original series, but will also bring great voice actors to the casting.

Original series actors Chace Crawford, Giancarlo Esposito, Seth Rogen, Elisabeth Shue, Antony Starr, Simon Pegg, and Aisha Tyler will voice the animation.

In addition, Christian Slater, Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs and other big names will be part of the new characters that will be in Diabolical.

The series is based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and will feature a strong production team including Eric Kripke, Ennis, and Robertson.

The teaser shows us a series of new faces and some of the already familiar characters, such as the Homelander himself, who appears interacting in the cafeteria that will be the main point of the entire animated series.

