The boys BTS become the kings of sold out with Dynamite

Jimin, Taehyung, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope have shown their power to sell out products in the new era of BTS with Dynamite. What sold-out did they achieve this time?

BTS became a trend on social media after revealing the first teaser photos for Dynamite, the K-Pop band’s new comeback. These snapshots filled ARMY with excitement as the idols wore new looks that they were mysteriously hiding in recent days and were finally revealed.

Not only has BTS’s popularity won them countless awards throughout their careers, it has also made them fashion icons and it’s no surprise that many of the clothes they wear in both their music videos and in their presentations and their daily lives they are exhausted due to the demand of their fans.

The BTS members’ ‘Midas Effect’ was demonstrated again today after the idols wore amazing outfits in Dynamite teasers.

Jungkook fell in love with ARMY by wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit that consisted of a matching hoodie with matching jeans. The jacket that had a cost of 2,800 dollars (about 63 thousand Mexican pesos) was soon sold out in the online store of the prestigious brand. OMG!

J-Hope wore a bad boy look with which she captured the attention of all her fans. In Dynamite’s teasers, she wore a black OBEY-branded shirt, which sold out in just 30 minutes after the photos were shared on BTS’s Twitter account. The garment had an approximate cost of 900 Mexican pesos.



