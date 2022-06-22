The boys are moving towards the comic finale of The Butcher (and it really shouldn’t)

Attention! Ahead of the spoilers of the 5th season of the 3rd season of “Boys”.

“Boys” is ramping up the superhero narrative and showing signs that Billy Butcher may turn out to be more like his comic book counterpart than first thought, which is a huge mistake. The character played by Karl Urban is undoubtedly one of the most attractive moments of “Boys” along with Anthony Starr’s Homeland. However, viewers may have to change their minds about the Butcher, as the “Boys” look like it could lead him to an irreparable place.

Billy Butcher is always ready to do everything possible to stop soups, especially Homelander. However, in season three, he tells Queen Maeve (Dominic McElligott) for the first time that all soups must die. The comic book counterpart of The Butcher from the original series, written by Garth Ennis, holds the same opinion. After the death of Homelander and Black Noir (Homelander clone) is shown in the comic “Boys”, the Butcher becomes his last antagonist. He kills Frenchy, the Woman, and the Mother’s Milk when they try to stop him from releasing a strain of Compound V that will kill anyone with ultra-high DNA. Only Huey can stop him before he becomes as evil as Homelander by committing genocide.

A few seasons ago, the shocking finale of the comic The Boys seemed impossible to reproduce in the Amazon Prime TV series, and to do it now could be the show’s greatest mistake. Season 3 definitely seems to be built on the fact that the Butcher snaps back, obsessed with revenge for his wife Becca. Billy Butcher’s hatred of soups previously had limits, but his statement to Maeve in season 3, episode 5 of “Boys” suggests that all bets are off. Such a turn would be very unpleasant for the TV version of the Butcher. Urban’s excellent performance made him too likable, so the fact that he goes over the edge, although correctly anticipated, may not appeal to some viewers. Just as viewers have come to know and love Huey, Starlight and Kimiko, Butcher attracts viewers. That he performs actions comparable to Homelander may seem cheap in the long run, given that some of his previous moments on the show suggested that his arc would not repeat the comics, which might otherwise prove more predictable to those who know about the events of the comic.

In addition to soups that viewers have become attached to, such as Queen Maeve and Starlight, the Homelander’s son, Ryan, makes the Butcher’s transition to the dark side even more unforgivable. Ryan is the super—powered son of Becky and Homelander, completely innocent in the world of The Boys. In the third season, the Butcher has already broken off relations with the boy, promising to protect him to the dying Becca. If the show ends with the Butcher turning into a villain, then seeing him kill a completely innocent Ryan and break his promise will seem like a betrayal of Billy’s love for Becca.

The Boys have already proved that they are ready to change the source material. A-Train is portrayed in the series as black, which gives him a much more important political depth than, for example, his comic counterpart. So it’s strange that the screenwriters seem to be hinting at Butcher’s moral decline when he could easily remain an antihero in the Amazon Prime adaptation of “Boys” while remaining a convincing, well-written character. Of course, Billy Butcher hasn’t gone too far yet, but the “Boys” are clearly moving to turn him into their villain, which is a fundamentally bad idea.