The Boys: Amazon Prime Video series will win podcast; look!

The Boys: The superhero series The Boys, which has already won a 3rd season and a spin-off on Amazon Prime Video, will now also win a podcast. Launching on Thursday, April 15, The Boys: The Official Podcast will dive into the development of the series.

In total, eight episodes will be produced for the program, featuring chats with executive producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and Erick Kripke, in addition to virtually the entire cast.

The actors and actresses included in the podcast are Antony Starr, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Karen Fukuhara, Aya Cash, Chace Crawford, Laz Alonso and Jessie T. Usher, among others.

In addition, team members will also be present on the project. Costume designer Laura Jean Shannon, visual effects supervisor Stephan Fleet and stunt coordinator Tig Fong will be featured throughout the eight episodes. Directors Phil Sgriccia and Dan Stoloff will also be included.

The podcast will debut with the release of two episodes on April 15 and the remaining six will be available weekly until May 27 and can be heard on platforms such as Amazon Music, Apple and Spotify.

The Boys: find out the details released about season 3 so far

On the third season of The Boys, the showrunner stated in an interview: “I think anyone who expects Jensen [Ackles] to show up and be a nice guy, will be disappointed. In the comics, he’s a little clumsy, I would say. While we’re writing, we started to really talk about the Vought story, because Soldier Boy is like John Wayne, one of those guys who has been there for decades. So he is from a different era, but he has the ego and the ambition – it only appears in a different way because he is from another era “.

The Boys’ third season has yet to be released. However, the first two are available on Amazon Prime Video!