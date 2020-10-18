The Boys: 5 must-haves in the series

The Boys, from Amazon Prime Video, became, with the development of the 2nd season, the most viewed series of the streaming platform. The success is such that the 3rd season has already been ordered and a spin-off has started to be produced.

The audience seems to have enjoyed the unique approach given by the writers and producers to the original stories of the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

For those who have not yet surrendered to this success, The Boys is a satire on superheroes and their hegemony in contemporary society. The end of season 2 of The Boys left viewers distressed and also anxious about the paths that may arise from there.

There are many stories to be explored in the next season, in addition to the insertion of new characters – which will, consequently, bring other members to the cast.

Let’s see, then, some things that need to appear in season 3 of The Boys!

1) New members

Increasingly, members of the Seven lose members. With the end of the 2nd season, three of them said goodbye to the group, either for reasons of force majeure or for dissatisfaction. Certainly, Season 3 will feature new heroes – who could also be villains. And, in the source material, there are several interesting possibilities.

2) The gang’s fate

After several twists and turns involving the team led by Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), there is a lot of uncertainty about what will happen to the group. With a new role to be exercised by them, the possibility arises for the gang to be reunited to deal with various problems.

3) Hughie and Starlight romance

Although they are a couple full of comings and goings, controversies and other impediments, it seems that the end of season 2 of The Boys left some gaps on the relationship of these two characters, which can be developed in the next season.

4) A new squad of superheroes

A character full of layers and dramas of his own that stood out over the last season was the hero The Deep (Chace Crawford). Seeking redemption and also returning to his post among the Seven, he was not well accepted in his choices and now he will be able to find new ways with other heroes.

5) The story of the Seven

As much as the 2nd season has started to explain a little about the development of the group of heroes, there is still a lot of doubt regarding all this. In the 3rd season of The Boys, it would be interesting to discuss more about this formation, in addition to bringing a new layer of history to the plot.



