Through the series’ official twitter, Amazon Prime Video released a preview of the next episode of The Boys. Even though it is an original streaming series, the production, which is currently in its 2nd season, makes its episodes available weekly.

With these scenes, it is already possible to probe some of the events that will be permeating the 2×6 episode of The Boys. There is a lot of action and also a lot of mystery surrounding these new terrorists who threaten the characters.

Entitled “The Bloody Doors Off”, the episode also focuses on the tension that a new terrorist in particular, very dangerous, by the way, causes in the team. There are also dramatic moments that help to set the tone for the series.

Check out the full preview:

We did not ask for more Supes, but it looks like we're getting 'em next week on #TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/9Z2iHPKRht — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 21, 2020

The 2nd season of The Boys has left viewers anguished with the new tensions and villains that have arrived to bring about new conflicts. It is worth remembering that the series was created by Evan Goldberg, Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen, being based on homonymous comics that were released in 2006.

The cast features Karl Urban, Jack Qaudi, Karen Fukuhara, Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jessie T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell.

For now, it remains for fans to wait for the arrival of this Friday (25), when the episode will be available on the streaming platform. The first five episodes of Season 2 of The Boys, as well as its 1st season, are available in the Amazon Prime Video catalog.



