The boyfriend of the former bachelor Ashley Hebert — culinary blogger Yanni Georgoulakis: 5 things you need to know

Find love again! Almost two years after Ashley Hebert and J.P.

The 37-year-old former bachelor has been dating a culinary blogger, who is also 37, for almost a year. Earlier in October 2021, she confirmed to her Instagram followers that she had a new partner, but refused to give his name and photo.

“No! I’m not in a hurry with this,” the pediatric dentist also said that her beau had not yet met the 45-year-old Rosenbaum during a question and answer session on social media at the time.

Later she added: “Marriage complicates everything. I rather just love someone and choose to be with them.”

Her relationship with Georgoulakis continued to heat up when they went on vacation abroad together several times, and he met her two children: Fordham, 7, and Essex, 5. (She shares two first graders with Rosenbaum.)

“They [met him],” the Maine native said during a Q&A on Instagram last month. “I submitted it about nine months later… as one of my friends. I don’t know how it happened, but they thought he was their babysitter. They said he was the best babysitter in the world. Funny.”

Hebert, who previously appeared in season 15 of “The Bachelor,” noted at the time that she and restaurateur Papi Churro have been dating “for almost a year.”

She continued, “It sounds crazy. I spent the first four to five months in relationship denial. That’s [probably] why it went so fast. Funny.”

Hebert and Rosenbaum got in touch during season 7 of “The Bachelorette,” where the real estate broker eventually earned her last rose before asking a question during the finale. The couple tied the knot in December 2012 before separating in October 2020. Their divorce was finalized a year later, and they remained devoted parents.

Rosenbaum, for his part, hesitated to return to the dating scene after their divorce.

“I definitely want to start the next chapter, but dating a future 44-year-old father of two in the face of a global pandemic, what’s it even like?” the New York native told E! News for February 2021. “I think I’m terrified without a pandemic. I like everything to happen organically, I hope, but at the same time this is not the world we live in now. We’re not going to go to bars.”

He added: “I have to figure out what this next stage of dating will look like for me. I feel like I’m a little stuck and I want to turn the page. I just don’t know how to do it.”

With a report by Diana Cooper

Scroll below to meet Hebert’s new man:

1. He is a culinary blogger

Georgoulakis founded the Food Fetish brand, which boasts more than 3 million Instagram followers who share snaps of food, drinks and luxury travel. (Hebert follows the story.) He also co-founded several restaurants, including Papi Churro, Sushi OG and Miss Crispy Rice.

2. He met Ashley through mutual friends

We confirmed that the couple has been together for almost a year after they were introduced by friends.

3. They like to travel together

The happy couple went on vacation to Mexico and the island of Curacao.

4. He lives in Miami

The entrepreneur was born and raised in Miami, Florida, where Hebert also lives.

5. He worked hard for his success

Georgoulakis is very proud of his success in business and cooperation with the brand.

“I’ve worked harder on this than on anything else,” he told The National Herald in January. “Because it was built from nothing and I did it all on my own, I’m incredibly proud of how far I’ve come and I know how many hours I’ve spent on it, which motivates me to keep going. I am a very competitive person, so I always want to be the best in everything I do. …I have fulfilled many of my dreams on this journey, but I know that there is still a lot left that I want to achieve.”