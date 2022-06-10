“The Best Shooter: Maverick” made a splash at the box office, and its success is completely different from the success of the other main contenders for the box office in 2022. Thanks to the many factors influencing the box office of the sequel to “The Best Shooter,” the newest Tom Cruise movie proves that the theatrical film market may not have changed as much as everyone thought after the terrible blow caused by the pandemic.

36 years into the making of Top Gun: Maverick brings back Tom Cruise and a number of other actors from the original 1986 Top Gun to tell the story of the much older Pete “Maverick” Mitchell near the end of his naval aviator career. The film opened with the third-highest grossing debut in the country in 2022 (the fourth-highest if you count Spider-Man: No Way Home in December 2021), and it immediately became obvious that its box office success would not follow the same trend as the other box of 2022. office hits.

Tom Cruise is hyping Top Gun: Maverick as a kind of movie saviour after the depressed box office after COVID, it may have become something of a meme, but if the film continues to show the same box office, Cruise’s hype may have some merit. Of course, it will take more than one film for the box office to recover to a level close to the level before COVID, but films such as “The Best Shooter: Maverick” certainly will not interfere with this goal and can inspire the creation of more films aimed at similar audience behavior.

Best Shooter: Maverick has an Older Demographic than Most Box Office Hits of 2022

The only recent films with first-weekend box office receipts comparable to “Best Shooter: Maverick” ($126 million in the first weekend) are “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($187 million), “Batman” ($134 million) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ( 260 million dollars), which are clearly comic book films. While comic book films are traditionally designed for a more male audience between the ages of 18 and 34, Variety reports that Top Gun: The first weekend of Maverick consisted of more than 50 percent of people over the age of 35, and this is an audience that was embarrassed to return to cinemas after they reopened after closing due tofor pandemics.

The only other film with a similar audience composition in the top 10 highest-paid in 2022 is “The Lost City” with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, in which the audience over the age of 35 is 47%, as well as 60% women. However, the price of “The Lost City” was only 30.4 million dollars, which underlines the importance of the blockbuster “The Best Shooter: Maverick”. People aged 35+ don’t usually make up as much of the audience for a movie earning as much as “Best Shooter: Maverick,” but they also usually don’t show up on the first weekend, underscoring how motivated the movie’s audience is. was.

Best Shooter: Maverick’s Fall in the second weekend is the Lowest for Blockbusters of 2022

The box office of “Best Shooter: Maverick” sees another important advantage of its skewing towards an older audience: legs. Despite the fact that the audience over the age of 35 started showing the film “Best Shooter: Maverick” early, historically it is known that this demographic group increases after the first two weeks of the film’s screening, so unless this particular segment of the audience behaves differently than usual, “Best Shooter: Maverick” should benefit from really strong box office receipts, as evidenced by its low drop in the second weekend by only 32 percent.

In no 2022 movie with an opening weekend exceeding $24 million, the drop in the second weekend was less than 47 percent: “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of Madness” had a drop of 67 percent, “Batman” – 50 percent, and “Spider-Man has no way Home.” a 67 percent drop. While Top Gun: Maverick’s first weekend grosses were lower than all of those films, its second weekend grosses of nearly $86 million are also higher than any other 2022 film, meaning it should surpass most other 2022 films every week. for the remainder of its run.

If Top Gun: Maverick continues to have low drops, it will rise quickly and potentially surpass “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and “Batman” at the box office domestically and may even pose a threat to their box office worldwide.

Best Shooter: Maverick is the best film of 2022 at the box office domestically

Top Gun Maverick’s opening weekend box office may not have surpassed the recent comic book films it rivals, but its strong legs mean it will eventually beat them in the long run. Not only will it generate more revenue domestically in the long run than any of the other top 2022 box office contenders (released so far), but its domestic revenues will account for more than 53 percent of its total revenue, which is higher than any other 2022 film. with the exception of “The Lost City” (56 percent), which earned only $104 domestically, which is significantly lower than Top Gun: Maverick.