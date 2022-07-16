The box office of “Thor: Love and Thunder” continues the bad trend of the MCU Phase 4

The box office receipts of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in the second week continue the gloomy trend for the fourth phase of the Marvel cinematic universe. This film, which is the fourth solo outing for Thor Chris Hemsworth, is the second film in the franchise directed by “What We Do in the Shadows” Taika Waititi. It follows Thor going through something of a midlife crisis and debating whether he wants to continue being a superhero when his hand is forced by the arrival of the villain Gorr, the Butcher God (Christian Bale). To fight this powerful enemy, Thor must gather several old friends, including Korg (Waititi), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and his former love Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now owns Thor’s hammer Mjolnir and goes under the mantle. Mighty Thor.

“Love and Thunder” is also the sixth theatrical release for the MCU Phase 4, which consists of almost all projects following the events of “Avengers: Finale” 2019, starting with the Disney+ series “Vandavision” 2021. At this stage, it was difficult to establish a connection with the audience, as it is currently unclear whether there is a common vision of where these stories will move. While some films in Phase 4, such as “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” have performed well both critically and commercially, these new films have on average received some of the worst ratings on Rotten Tomatoes in the world.. the entire MCU, and “Thor: Love and Thunder” is at the bottom as the fourth lowest rated of all 29 films.

It is expected that by the end of this weekend, the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” will earn about $ 46.5 million at the national box office. That means the film dropped a staggering 68% compared to its opening weekend, which grossed more than the expected $144 million. This percentage is one of the worst second-week drops in the MCU to date, joining other Phase 4 games such as Black Widow (68%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (67%).

This 68% drop is not necessarily the death knell for the film’s overall box office. “Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home” experienced exactly the same drop when its box office suffered a Christmas contest in its second week, before rising again to become one of the highest-grossing domestic films in history. However, “Thor” is not facing a holiday weekend, and its only new competitor is the mid-level drama “Where the Crayfish Sing”, which has a completely different demographic situation, and the animated film “Paws of Rage: The Legend of Hank”, which has poor results. .

“Thor: Love and Thunder” seems to bear the brunt of a lot of fan disappointment in connection with Phase 4. This is the third film in the franchise to simultaneously title a returning MCU character and become part of the driving force behind the timeline after the Finale. face to face with the burden of diminishing returns, unfair or not. With all four upcoming MCU theater projects featuring returning heroes, it remains to be seen if this decline will continue or if it’s just a blip on the MCU’s ongoing path to success.