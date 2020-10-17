The box of the Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus has been leaked!

The box of a new smartphone named Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus has appeared. The Mate 40 series will be introduced on October 22, 2020. Huawei will mark a first in its own history with this series.

Millions of users, eager to meet the Chinese company’s new flagship, wonder what happened to this box leaked by a Weibo user. Because its design can be changed.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus is on the agenda with its box

This model of the East Asia representative will be equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Apart from that, we saw the “Plus” jewelry in the P40 series. Other members of the Mate 40 series are: Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 RS Porsche.

The cameras of the Mate 40 Pro Plus bear the signature of Leica. The processor of the new flagship with 5G infrastructure will be Kirin 9000. This processor was manufactured with a 5 nm fabrication process.

Mate 40 Pro Plus will come out of the box with EMUI 11. Unable to use Google services, Huawei continues with its own search engine. The Kirin 9000 could be the last processor manufactured by the Huawei team.

Many users who expect the 33-year-old company, which has had a hard time due to the embargo imposed by the USA, to introduce the Mate 40 family, think that this series can compete with the iPhone 12 series. The Kirin 9000 processor is accompanied by 4 Cortex-A77 and 4 Cortex-A55 cores.

These cores run at 3.13 GHz. The graphics unit of this hardware is Mali-G78. What do you think will be the result of the competition between iPhone 12 and Mate 40? We are waiting your comments.



