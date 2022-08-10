The boss of “The Walking Dead” shared new details about Rick and Michonne’s TV show and Daryl’s spin-off

For years, “The Walking Dead” fans have been mentally preparing for Andrew Lincoln to return as Rick Grimes on the big screen, only for those plans to be seriously changed at Comic-Con this year, where it was revealed that Lincoln and Danai Gurira would be reuniting for a six-episode limited series. on AMC. This series is perhaps the most high-profile spin-off possible, in a line that also includes a Norman Reedus offshoot focused on Daryl, and a sequel to “Island of the Dead” with Maggie and Negan is currently being filmed. While many facts about each of these series still remain classified, the head of the franchise Scott Gimple gratefully shared some new details during the preview of “Talking Dead” about everything that will happen in the universe of “The Walking Dead”.

Rick and Michonne Spin-off

With “Tales of the Walking Dead” partner Terry Crews sitting on the “Talking Dead” couch as interested as possible in everything being told about the new series, Scott Gimple and company cleverly kept viewers waiting until the very end of the special for everyone. things that Rick and Michonne will come up with. But at least his description makes the new project sound like it’s exactly what fans are hoping for. That’s how he started:

It was a lot of fun to work. I’ve worked very, very deeply on it with Danai and Andy, and we continue to work on it almost every day along with some veterans of “The Walking Dead” and some great new voices. It’s an epic love story, but it’s an epic and crazy love story. These are two people who were separated a long time ago. They have lived whole other existences, and they need to find themselves again, not to mention each other. I hope it will be stunning.

Maybe it’s just me, but Gimple seemed to be talking confusedly, talking about the fact that he and others have been working as long as they have on finding the right approach to continuing Rick. Now that he’s finally moved beyond the concept and is approaching the “let’s actually film this” stage, the former “Walking Dead” showrunner can finally use specific descriptions like “epic and crazy love story” to describe the project without having to worry about things turning around. in the other direction.

But even though fans will be able to experience all the feelings that are expected to accompany the reunion of Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira on screen as Rick and Michonne, this does not mean that we will see only cult characters in stupid mode. . Scott Gimple said they would definitely return to their more primal and violent sides.

We see this incredibly strong couple, but we also see Rick in the Red Machete, we see Michonne, who taught the governor something. It kind of goes from coast to coast between the intimate, the epic and the insane.

One can only guess how all this will affect the CRM group that took Rick after he almost died in season 9, but I’m sure that when Rick and Michonne go into metaphorical space, there will be a lot of bodies in shape on earth. sunset.

Daryl’s Spin-off

As for Daryl, after the star of “The Walking Dead” Melissa McBride decided to refuse to participate in this spin-off in the role of Carol, not much information appeared. But now Scott Gimple has revealed exactly where Daryl will reappear in the world after the Mothership series finale later this year, and confirmed the question of Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick about how this relates to the TWD: World Beyond series finale (which will also pay off in the last eight episodes of TWD proper).

Daryl’s spin-off takes place in France. Because it was the most obvious choice for Daryl. . . . There is a small hint of some things that Daryl will face in the final World Beyond code. Daryl is a fish in water, and he has people to start with; if Daryl meets new people, he’s like a fish in water. In France, in a country that is going through — in the apocalypse — something completely different, he finds that he has to reinvent himself, find himself again, and also just not be with probably the only people in the world with whom he is comfortable. .

If anyone has questions about how Maggie and Negan were going to get from the mainland to Manhattan in all its post-apocalyptic glory, these questions will undoubtedly be magnified many times by the prospect of surviving greedy Norman Reedus crossing the entire ocean. . (You just know he’s one of those people who will shout the same thing louder when talking to someone who doesn’t understand English.) However, I would have enjoyed seeing Daryl completely change his identity, being in a place where literally no one knows him, unless we find out later that someone else from the “Walking Dead” stable will join him in the spin-off. He needs thin glasses and a lab coat, stat.