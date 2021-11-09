The Borderlands Universe Expands! Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep will be played separately

Before leaving his own adventure, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep is released separately. Find out all the details

This week, 2K and Gearbox Software announced the availability of Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure.

This is a separate way to enjoy this Borderlands 2 mission, and it has a price of $ 9.99 dollars.

It will be available for Xbox One and PS4, in addition to being backward compatible with Xbox Series X | S and PS5, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Kee is now available

In the case of the Epic digital store, it can be obtained for free until November 16, so affiliates to this business should take the opportunity to get it.

As its name says it has Tiny Tina as its protagonist, and this is her debut within the Borderlands series. She takes the role of Bunker Master in a world born of her imagination where anything can happen with a touch of epicity.

Unlike the Borderlands series, in Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure there are other unexpected places like castles, dungeons and even magical forests.

Since this content came out in 2013, it has attracted the attention of the players, and received good comments from the specialized critics. As a company, Gearbox Software is very proud of what it offers.

Gearbox Software talked about this release

This is reflected in the comments of Randy Pitchford, its executive producer, who classifies this adventure “as one of the most important pieces of content that Gearbox has imagined.”

He pointed out that with this content, ‘we not only introduced an entirely new genre in the critically acclaimed Borderlands series, but we created and developed some of the most impressive games and storytelling on Gearbox.’

To the above, he added, ‘I’m excited that the original Tiny Tina adventure is available to a new generation of gamers, and also for longtime fans to return to where the story began and experience more of the magic again. that inspired Wonderlands. ‘

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is currently on the way and will be released on March 25, 2022 on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC.

In the case of PC, it will arrive first at the Epic Games Store and later in the year to other digital stores on this platform.