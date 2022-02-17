The Book of Boba Fett: Series Finale Outperforms The Mandalorian in Ratings

The Book of Boba Fett: The Mandalorian spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett, has been a great success among lovers of the Star Wars universe and now has the full season available on Disney+.

In addition, the results have been very positive and, according to data from Samba TV, through Deadline, the series finale hit the mark of 1.5 million viewers, surpassing the end of The Mandalorian season 2.

So, check below for more information about the numbers at the end of The Book of Boba Fett!

The Book of Boba Fett Finale Reaches 1.5 Million US Viewers

The Book of Boba Fett follows the story of Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he takes over Jabba’s Palace and becomes the new Daimyo of Tatooine, with a very beginning focused on the protagonist’s escape from the Sarlacc pit.

However, the last three episodes brought more action to the Disney+ production and attracted a lot of fans, particularly for the final chapter, as Cad Bane’s return to the Star Wars universe in Episode 6 left viewers quite intrigued by what happened. what would happen in the plot.

Thus, Samba TV announced that the last episode had 1.5 million viewers following the plot, a growth of 36% compared to the 1.1 million that was achieved at the end of The Mandalorian season 2.

Additionally, Cole Strain, one of the heads of Samba TV, celebrated the results and stated that “Disney has done a great job creating strong original content that keeps viewers engaged and coming back for more.”

And with these great results in the audience, we can expect many more productions from the Star Wars universe on the Disney+ streaming platform!