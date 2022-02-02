The Book of Boba Fett: Old Character Is Introduced to the Series

The Book of Boba Fett: Released this Wednesday (2) on Disney+, the sixth episode of The Book of Boba Fett captivated fans in a surprising way. Among all the narrative details, there was room to introduce a character already known from the franchise, previously seen in the animations Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008-2020) and Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021).

In some ways, the arrival of Cad Bane (Corey Burton) could be expected, as the series led by Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) takes place in the deserts of Tatooine and addresses the criminal underworld of that region.

Bane is known for being a gunslinger and bounty hunter hailing from the planet Duro, who has worked a few times, including for the Hutts.

As a heavy antagonist on several occasions, many people were anxious to know if he would have more development time on other productions, given that, now, with Disney +, the Star Wars Universe seems to expand more and more.

Thus, the title “From the Desert Comes a Stranger” tried to move the plot even more, although many believed that the reference was directed to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), from The Mandalorian, who also participated in the narrative by bringing a gift to Grogu.

Learn about Cad Bane, a layered character in Star Wars

Cad Bane first appeared in the last episode of Season 1 of The Clone Wars. At the time, together with Aurra Sing, the two intended to recruit more members to form a rescue team to Ziro the Hutt in one of the Republic prisons. Although Anakin Skywalker tries to derail the plan, the mission is successful, with Bane becoming a major threat.

In the Disney+ series, the character has already shown what he came for, trying to persuade Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) and his companion. However, after a little friction between them, the bounty hunter didn’t hesitate to shoot them both before heading back into the desert.

Watching this confrontation, it’s clear that the final episode of the season of The Book of Boba Fett will be exciting, given the problem that Bane can pose to Din, Boba, and Fennec (Ming-Na Wen), in addition to all the others that are on Tatooine.

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out!