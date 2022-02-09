The Book of Boba Fett: Learn All About The Show’s Post-Credits Scene

The latest episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now available on the streaming platform Disney+ and fans could see the protagonist winning the battle against the Pyke Syndicate to protect the city of Mos Espa.

This was also the only episode of the season that featured a post-credits scene, which was quite intriguing for fans following the Star Wars universe, as it features the return of the character Cobb Vanth to the plot.

And to help you understand the theories behind this event, we’ve brought you the full explanation of this post-credits scene. Check out!

The Book of Boba Fett Post-Credits Scene Shows Cobb Vanth Is Still Alive

The seventh episode of The Book of Boba Fett showed an intense battle between Cobb Vanth and Cad Bane, in which Vanth was supposedly killed by Bane at the end of their fight.

However, the post-credits scene from the last episode of the series proves that the character is actually still alive and could appear in upcoming productions in the Star Wars universe.

The scene shows Boba injured after the battle and stating that he cannot recover in the Bacta tank as someone was using the device.

Thus, it is revealed that whoever was recovering in the tank was actually Vanth, a big surprise for those who believed the character was dead.

We also see the Mod Artist during the event and the character is apparently in charge of ensuring that Vanth survives through physical enhancements, just as he did with Fennec Shand.

With that, theories about Conn Vanth’s future in the Star Wars universe are in full swing and fans believe he could appear in the next season of The Mandalorian or even a possible sequel to The Book of Boba Fett.

And you, what do you think will happen to the character in this universe?