The Book of Boba Fett: Jon Favreau

The Book of Boba Fett: the spin off that emerged from the end of the second season of The Mandalorian and that will focus, as its title indicates, on the famous bounty hunter from Star Wars, has among its directors Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Bryce Dallas Howard, regulars of The Mandalorian who have returned behind the cameras to record several episodes of this new series that will premiere on Disney + next December.

Temuera Morrison talks about her new series

This is collected by the Express medium, where Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett) has ensured that The Book of Boba Fett will delve into the history of the bounty hunter, showing, among other things, how he survived his apparent death in Episode VI, not without celebrating the approach that Jon Favreau has chosen for this new spin-off: “Jon has come up with some magic formulas. He is a new world! It is a new world. They like to keep Star Wars material under lock and key, ”says the actor.

“I think we’re blessed in the sense that Favreau has all that experience at Marvel, so we know where those story lines are going. Let’s see what happens, ”Morrison continues on the tone and style of the Star Wars series for Disney +. In addition, the actor has confirmed that several of the most celebrated directors of The Mandalorian have shot chapters for The Book of Boba Fett, something that further reinforces the same artistic direction: “We have great directors on board: Robert Rodríguez, Favreau, Bryce, Dave Filoni ”, concludes the actor.

Recall that The Book of Boba Fett will also feature the actress Ming-Na Wen, again in the role of Fennec Shand, Boba Fett’s partner, and that she recently claimed that she did not know that she was shooting for this new spin-off.