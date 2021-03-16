The book dedicated to the game ‘behind the video game’

Javier Monfort’s volume compiles a total of 38 interviews with personalities involved in the development industry. Now available on Amazon

Javier Monfort Mariscal, PR at Lollipop Robot and Hidden Trap, has presented Behind the video game: Experiences and advice from 38 Spanish industry professionals, a self-published book that brings together the testimonies of thirty-eight personalities related to the video game industry in Spain for learn more about the digital entertainment sector from the other side, from the perspective of those who make those works that accompany us come true.

The book, as defined by its own author, includes the work experiences of each of them, their trajectory, the best and worst moments, as well as advice for those who plan to enter the sector. In total, this enormous number of interviews includes conversations with different approaches and themes, which enriches a group with a heterogeneous and open look in genres, ages, size of the projects, positions held at work and, to make matters worse, also countries of residence; not just Spaniards working in Spain.

The video game industry from the eyes of those responsible

Behind the video game: Experiences and advice from 38 Spanish industry professionals talk about works such as GRIS, RiME, Monument Valley, Red Dead Redemption 2, Life is Strange, Maldita Castilla, TemTem, Hellblade, Clash of Clans or the future Fable, among others, with prominent personalities such as Conrad Roset (Nómada Studio), Bea Díaz (Mediatonic), Lucía Prieto (CremaGames), Jaume Mora (LightSpeed ​​LA), Raúl Rubio (Tequila Works), Jordi de Paco (Deconstructeam), Ester Marí (Digital Sun) and many more.

“Through question-and-answer chapters, each interviewee tells his personal story, reviews his professional career and reflects on the industry and the art of making video games,” explains Monfort. “Together, their testimonies make up a close and transparent vision that can be useful and attractive both for future developers and for anyone interested in video games, in what and who is behind what we play and in the large number of talents in our country ”. All those involved have answered the same questions.

Behind the video game: Experiences and advice from 38 Spanish industry professionals can be purchased in physical and digital format through Amazon Spain.