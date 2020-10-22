The bond between Porsche Taycan and Apple strengthens

The all-electric Porsche Taycan will be the first car to offer complete Apple Podcasts integration. Thus, vehicle owners will be able to access Apple’s podcast library and lists with more than 1.5 million programs.

The car’s infotainment system will also support Apple Music’s lyrics feature. The lyrics will be shown on the passenger side of the screen. According to the information given by Porsche, these features will meet with users in the new Taycan in the first place. Existing vehicles will have these features with the update to be published in January.

Access to Apple Podcasts platform in Taycan was previously provided via Apple CarPlay platform. However, the presence of the native app means there is no need to connect the phone to listen to podcasts. In the new period, podcasts can be listened to via the built-in connection of the car. Apple Music’s lyrics feature was previously not supported via CarPlay.

Porsche owners will be able to sync the podcasts they listen to with other devices via Apple IDs. Voice control support will also be available thanks to Porsche’s assistant named Voice Assistant.

The Apple Podcasts application will be the second Apple application integrated into the Porsche Taycan infotainment system. Apple Music was previously included in the system. Porsche Taycan currently does not support Android Auto. However, the fact that Porsche started to offer Android Auto support in its old cars makes us think that the Taycan’s turn is approaching.



