The Bold Type: Actress m-Mourns Cancellation Of Series By Social Networks

The Bold Type: Through her official Instagram account, actress Katie Stevens, who plays Jane Sloan in the series The Bold Type, took the opportunity to share with her followers her sadness at the series’ cancellation. The production of the closed channel Freeform, which despite being on high on Netflix – appearing in the Top 10 of streaming – will be closed after the 5th season.

Along with the image posted on the social network, in which Katie appears with a shy smile next to her castmates, Aisha Dee and Meghann Fahy, she wrote a little about how she was feeling about the end of the series. “A lot of feelings in our last week of shooting!”, She commented.

“Last night, I cried a lot when we finished our last scene on the shoot for Jane’s apartment. This has been a place that has seemed like a real home to me for the past five seasons and has been filled with so many memories, emotions, learning experiences and magical moments that I will never forget ”, concluded the actress.

The Bold Type: Season 5 premieres in May

Despite the sad news about the series being canceled, fans will still be able to enjoy the characters a little more with the release of Season 5. The new episodes will begin to air on May 26.

Many viewers shared the same sense of loss through the comments of Katie Stevens’ Instagram post. Some argued that they were devastated by the end of production and that they were waiting for new seasons.

The drama is inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, a famous magazine editor and businesswoman, who also serves as executive producer on the series. The cast also features Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Stephen Conrad Moore and Adam Capriolo.

Created by Sarah Watson, the series focuses on three women who need to discover how they can balance their professional careers with their romances, friendships and other important points in their personal lives.

So be sure to check it out! The first four seasons are available on Netflix.