The Boba Fett Book: Post-Credits Scene Explained, Who Is That Character?

The Boba Fett Book: The Disney+ Star Wars series centered on the famous bounty hunter has come to an end: who is the character that appears in the final scene? The Boba Fett book, the latest Star Wars series that has premiered on Disney+ focused on the famous bounty hunter, has come to an end after seven episodes, a plot that has explained part of Boba Fett’s own past and has served as a bridge for the next season 3 of The Mandalorian. And how could it be otherwise, the final episode has shown a post-credits scene that offers clues about the future of the series and the Star Wars universe itself. But who is the character that appears in Fett’s Bacta tank? Spoiler alert from the next paragraph.

First look at Boba Fett’s future

Thus, the post-credits scene of Boba Fett is directly related to episode 6 of the series, “From the Desert Comes a Stranger”, where we witness a duel in the purest western style between Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), sheriff of Mos Pelgo , and bounty hunter Cad Bane (Corey Burton), sent by the Pyke Syndicate to “negotiate.” Faced with Vanth’s refusal to yield a millimeter before the threats, a series of shots follow one another in which the sheriff and his assistant fall before the relentless Bane. Apparently, Vanth dies…or does he?

And it is that it is not until the post-credits scene when we discover that Cobb Vanth is stable and recovering from his injuries inside Boba Fett’s Bacta tank in Jabba the Hutt’s old palace, a tank that we have seen repeatedly during the series and that Boba himself uses to heal his body. That is why shortly before, the new daimyo of Mos Espa responds to Fennec Shand when asked why he does not get into the tank to recover from the wounds of the last battle: “He is busy,” Fett replies.

In addition, in said final scene we see the modifier next to the Bacta tank, with which it is to be expected that he will carry out some interventions in the sheriff’s body to save his life and thus return in new adventures.