The BMW XM of 2023 is presented: fast as a sports car, big as a tank, heartbreakingly expensive…

BMW XM 2023 is presented. BMW has officially issued an SUV model called XM, which was presented as a concept at the end of 2021. The SUV model 2023 has a bright design and a powerful engine.

The German automotive giant BMW presented the XM 2023 SUV model at an event organized by it. If the name of the vehicle sounds familiar somewhere, you’re right; BMW introduced this car as a concept at the end of 2021. With the launch, this huge car became official. If you want, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the BMW XM.

The new BMW SUV has a very impressive structure. The car is 5.11 m long, 2 m wide and 1.75 m high and weighs 2750 kg. To describe these numbers; We can say that we are dealing with a BMW car that hardly fits into traffic lanes.

Introducing the BMW XM 2023.

When we look at the design of the car, we see sharp lines. Equipped with headlights and daytime running lights that we haven’t seen before, the XM also shows off a radiator grille. When we look at the back of the car, each line of which is unique, we again see a subtle illumination. In addition, the company decided to divide the four XM exhaust pipes into two parts and put them on top of each other, which creates a completely different atmosphere.

Attracting attention with its appearance, XM impresses with its interior. In the interior of this SUV, we see a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment screen that are connected to each other. The company, which prefers the classic gearbox handle, used nappa leather upholstery. There is an interesting feature in this tool. Drivers will see that their roof is illuminated with at least 100 LEDs, depending on the driving mode of their car.

The 2023 BMW XM has emerged as an SUV that will only be available with a plug-in hybrid engine. In context; the car’s internal combustion engine is a 4.4-liter turbocharged V8. The torque value of this 483-horsepower engine was stated as 650 Nm.

The electric motor integrated into the 8-speed gearbox has a power of 194 horsepower and 280 Nm of torque. When these two engines are combined, a power of 644 horsepower and 800 Nm is obtained. Moreover, this is only a basic model. In mid-2023, the company will release a limited edition special version called XM Label Red, which will produce 1000 Nm of torque and 735 horsepower.

According to BMW, when you drive this vehicle with only an electric motor, you will be able to reach a speed of 140 km/h and drive about 85 kilometers. The maximum speed of the car in the default settings is limited to 250 km/h. Willing consumers will be able to accelerate up to 270 km/h with special packages for drivers.

A consumer who wants to buy a BMW XM model 2023 will have to sacrifice 159 thousand dollars. A special version, which will be released next year, will be offered to consumers at a price of 185 thousand dollars. It is not yet known whether the car will arrive in Turkey. If this happens, the price will probably be around 10 million Turkish lira.