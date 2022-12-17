The Bly Manor Star Tweeted About How Henry Cavill Should Make Warhammer, and Then Replied After His Dreams Came True

It must have been a strange few weeks for Henry Cavill. After the release of Black Adam, fans, and presumably Cavill himself, were excited about the fact that the actor was returning to the role of Superman, but as soon as this news came out, she died when Cavill and the new head of DC Studios, James Gunn, confirmed that this was not happening.

Considering that Cavil’s time as Superman is over after the news that he won’t be returning to play The Witcher for Netflix after season 3, these are two major franchises that the actor is no longer a part of. The situation prompted Bly Manor actor Rahul Kohli to tweet a joke that he and Cavill should just make a Warhammer movie or TV series, knowing about Cavill’s famous love of intellectual property. It was a joke at the time, but now Kohli is laughing at his own joke after the news that Cavill is part of a new Warhammer series for Amazon.

Lol, okay so firstly, I had ZERO idea this was already a thing. After seeing Henry’s post about Supes, I just felt like a Warhammer project would put a smile on his face… so I tweeted. Secondly I’m over the moon that this has been officially announced…https://t.co/JuYxrpheko — Rahul Kohli (@RahulKohli13) December 16, 2022

I saw the initial tweet from Kohli, and so when I saw the news about the Warhammer series, I honestly realized that it was preparation for the announcement of the series, and yet, apparently, this is not the case. It’s understandable why someone who is probably also a Warhammer fan suggested Cavill do this. It’s pretty well known that the now ex—Superman is a big nerd and actually a big fan of property himself.

Although this is not specifically stated in the tweet, it seems that Rahul Kohli is also a fan of Warhammer, and he definitely made it clear, even jokingly, that he is ready to participate in any show that takes place in this world. The good news is that based on Henry Cavill’s initial statement, it looks like this whole project is at a very early stage, and he’s also teasing Warhammer as a cinematic universe, so there’s a good chance Kohli will have a chance to be a part of it. the future of the Warhammer project, if all goes well.

While fans of Henry Cavill’s other major roles are certainly unhappy that he will not continue to play either Geralt of Rivia or Superman, there is certainly reason to believe that he was not incredibly happy in these projects from the very beginning. Cavill is a big fan of Warhammer, and he’s going to produce this show for Amazon, so he’s going to have significant creative control, which means it’s probably going to be exactly what he wants from the Warhammer project. After all, this is probably where Cavill would like to be, and now he has no other serious obligations that will prevent him from creating exactly the Warhammer creation he dreams of.

If you’re hoping to check out Henry Cavill’s Warhammer project when it takes place at some point, make sure you have an Amazon Prime Video subscription.