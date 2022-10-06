The Blacklist will return to the tragedy of Season 1 in season 10 with a new regular series

Despite the fact that “The Blacklist” was not on the list of series returning to NBC in the schedule of television premieres for 2022, the show ensures that those who wait are waiting for exciting events. After the summer news that season 10 will begin with a major turn in the past, the new regular series ensures that the tragedy from the first season will indeed be revisited. Get ready to say hello to the actress playing the daughter of the late Mira Malik!

As longtime fans remember, Mira Malik (played by ambulance graduate Parminder Nagra) was a member of the task force back in the first season before she was killed in the finale, and she wasn’t one of the Blacklist characters lucky enough to have their apparent “death” faked. Now Deadline reports that actress Anya Banerjee will arrive in the long-running drama to play Siya Malik, the daughter of Mira Malik, who grew up and became an MI6 intelligence officer as a regular character in the series.

Mira’s daughter joining the Blacklist isn’t exactly surprising after reports earlier this year, but Ani Banerjee’s status as a series regular means viewers will presumably see a lot of her, and the show isn’t just revisiting the tragedy of her mother’s death. in a short arc. This does not mean that every minute of her screen time will be devoted to Mira’s death, but the initial news about her said that she had to come to the Task Force in order to find answers about the work that led to her mother’s death. death.

The task force could probably use all the help they can get in season 10. The finale of the 9th season said goodbye to two regulars of the series. Laura Song’s departure as Grace Park was caused by the fact that it turned out that she was pregnant and wanted to take sick leave from the task force, and thought that her life could go in a different direction. Amir Arison’s departure as Aram Mojtabai seemed less permanent, as he just wanted a little break from the FBI after a very difficult year, and the actor left the door open to possibly return with a message for fans.

Whether Aram returns or not, the remaining members of the task force could undoubtedly regularly use the help of an MI6 agent, so this should be an important addition to the 10th season. Actress Anya Banerjee is a newcomer to network television as a recent graduate of Columbia University, so there should be no preconceived opinions about her as an actress. And it’s a good sign that the show, approaching its tenth season, can both revisit its earliest years and explore some fresh storylines at the same time.

The only bad news is that fans still have to wait a bit before they see this in action with the returning cast of series regulars, which includes James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix and Hisham Taufiq. The blacklist will not return until the middle of the TV season, which could mean the beginning of January 2023 and the end of March.

However, most of the mid-season premieres of the show aired in the first week of January, so hopefully we won’t have to wait too long for the new year. At the very least, it would be a relief in light of reports that NBC may be trying to save money in ways that could affect the Blacklist.

If you want to revisit past episodes of The Blacklist in anticipation of the Season 10 premiere, you can find the last five episodes of Season 9 streaming with a Peacock subscription and all nine seasons with a Netflix subscription.