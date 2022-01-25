The Blacklist: Why Producers Sacrificed One Of Their Best Characters

When the first season of The Blacklist premiered in 2013, it was quickly defined that the dramatic program would become one of the favorites for audiences from all over the world. Originally produced for the NBC network, its projection by different international transmission platforms ensured its success throughout 9 seasons and counting.

While The Blacklist’s groundbreaking story revolving around Raymond Reddington, an eccentric millionaire and one of the world’s most wanted criminals who surrenders at FBI headquarters to help them get rid of international most wanted criminals and terrorists, was the key to capturing the interest of viewers, it is also true that without the brilliant performances of its cast and the characters they brought to life in fiction, nothing would have been possible.

One of the most remembered characters will always be Tom Keen, played by Ryan Eggold, Elizabeth’s (Megan Boone) husband, especially when he discovers himself as Raymond Reddington’s (James Spader) assistant in one of the best moments of the series. Five seasons later it would be a new dramatic turn that would show the final death of the character as one of the most shocking of The Blacklist, after being mortally wounded while protecting Elizabeth.

Tom Keen’s real name is Christopher Hargrave, a small-time thief who went on to be trained by underground spies, to participate in all kinds of missions and assassinations, until he is hired by Raymond Reddington, who assigns him to keep a close eye on Elizabeth. . However, things spiral out of control when he becomes romantically involved with her.

Throughout his five years on The Blacklist, Eggold’s portrayal left viewers conflicted with a love-hate relationship with Tom Keen as the FBI’s wanted criminal, “Red” Reddington (Spader). For the period 2017-2018, the producers announced that Eggold’s departure was scheduled and Tom Keen would leave the famous series in a blaze of glory.

At the time, the actor stated that he found out about the decision to leave him at the beginning of the season of The Blacklist. By then, he was ready to leave the role, more or less. While he confessed that while there’s no question his character’s death was “sad and tragic,” he was also “an incredible catalyst for Liz’s character with this huge void that it creates.” Also the producer of the series Jon Bokenkamp, ​​explained:

“Ryan has been with us since the pilot, he is an incredibly intricate part of the recipe that has made the show a success, and yet it seemed inevitable that this would have to happen.”

“I don’t want to say that we sacrificed him as some kind of engine of the story because that’s not the case, but he nurtured Liz in a way that we really loved, allowed her to grow, for better or worse, in a new direction.” .

Few believed that after The Blacklist’s hitman Tom Kee was officially declared dead, the actor who plays him Ryan Eggold could quickly land an equally interesting character on another series, but he did. Seeing the success that Ryan Eggold is achieving as the character of Dr. Max Goodwin in New Amsterdam has shown fans that the actor will continue to appear on screens for a long time.