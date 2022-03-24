The Blacklist: What we suspected about Megan Boone’s surprise exit from the series

Airing on NBC and the first few seasons of which can be seen on Netflix, The Blacklist revolves around the interpersonal relationship between Red (James Spader), a criminal turned informant (like the real-life Whitey Bulger), and Elizabeth (Megan Boone), a young FBI agent. At the beginning of the series, Red turns himself in to the FBI after years of evading capture as a wanted criminal.

The title of the series refers to a list of top criminals that Red has compiled throughout his time working in the criminal underworld. While Elizabeth must work with Red to catch those on his so-called blacklist, he remains a mysterious figure who never fully gains his trust.

According to Deadline’s report announcing Megan Boone’s departure from The Blacklist, the decision to continue the series without her was made by mutual consent and prior to the series’ Season 9 renewal that came in January. The writers of The Blacklist were thus able to write a definitive ending for Elizabeth with advance notice. The season 8 finale will be Megan Boone’s last appearance on the series.

She also detailed the final two episodes of Season 8 of The Blacklist, which are titled “Nachalo” and “Konets,” meaning “Beginning” and “End” in Russian. The first is set to answer questions about Red and Elizabeth that have lingered since the early days of the series. Any harbinger of what was to come?

While no details about the latest episode have been released, its title seems to refer directly to the end of Elizabeth’s story arc. Barring unforeseen circumstances, the drama continues on its way from James Spacer and so whatever Elizabeth’s ending is, Red’s death is unlikely. The continuity of The Blacklist still stands today.

Although Megan Boone has yet to give a concrete reason for her decision to leave The Blacklist beyond detailing when the decision was made, Deadline reported that Boone is “planning her next move,” so the future of her career may have been a contribution to what is to come.