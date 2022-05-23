The Blacklist: The 3 Biggest Actors Who Left the NBC Show

The Blacklist stars actor James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, a former US Navy officer turned criminal and added to the FBI’s most wanted list. Red decides to ally with the Bureau to eliminate a list of dangerous criminals, offering his knowledge and skills in exchange for exoneration. Especially to work with the newcomer of the agency, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone).

Much of the plot of The Blacklist focused on Red’s relationship with rookie FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen after insisting that he works exclusively with her. But, her insistence on protecting her and always being by her side gradually revealed the truth behind the real criminal and her intentions. However, as the show progressed, some of the cast members left it, to the point that 3 of the biggest actors left.

Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen

Actor Ryan Eggold played Tom Keen from the pilot episode of The Blacklist, who is the husband of Agent Elizabeth, an elementary school teacher. But, little by little it is revealed that he is actually an infiltrated spy and that he was hired to watch over and protect Liz. Unfortunately, in the process of her mission, he fell in love with her over time, coming to love her, but Tom died during season 5 of the drama.

The departure of Ryan Eggold was planned by the producers of The Blacklist, it had already been planned since the fifth season of the program began, all with the aim of evolving the character of actress Megan Boone, Liz. Interestingly, the actor appeared once more in the spin-off, The Blacklist: Redemption, for at least one installment, which focused a bit on his past.

Mozhan Marno as Samar Navabi

Actress Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi had been a crucial member of the task force since season 2 of The Blacklist. Navabi is a Mossad agent who has had previous interactions with Raymond Reddington. But, ever since she joined the FBI team the agent she fell in love with Aram Mojtabai (Amir Arison). The two-hour finale of the sixth installment saw a rift form in the relationship between Samar and Aram after doctors did not clear their return to the task force due to their illnesses.

But the real reason Mozhan Marnò was dropped from The Blacklist was her own decision, because she was looking for a new project and her character no longer had a good story. In fact, the star posted on her Instagram account in 2019, some of the reasons why she was definitely leaving the show:

“I made mistakes, I made friends, I grew up… But last summer, I decided I was ready for my next episode, and the producers kindly agreed to my request to leave the show.”

Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen

Lastly, The Blacklist’s second-biggest actress, Megan Boone, was playing Elizabeth Keen. The star has been appearing in every single episode of the show up until its eighth installment, after her character was killed off in the final episode titled, “Konets.” According to the story in this chapter, Liz was preparing to find out about her mother’s past and if she really was the daughter of the criminal Raymond Reddington.

However, the unfortunate departure of Megan Boone from The Blacklist was due to the same actress, who decided in the final moments of the eighth season to withdraw from the program, taking advantage of the fact that her contract was ending and was going to be renewed. Although the star assured that it was a decision of mutual agreement.

The departure of these 3 actors, especially that of Megan Boone, made The Blacklist’s rating drop little by little. In fact, it is rumored that the recent renewal for season 10 could spell the end of the show. Because the essence that was maintained between Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen has been lost.