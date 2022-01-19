The Blacklist Season 9: Who is the new character appearing in episode 9

The Blacklist, the NBC crime-action drama, during the most recent season 9 broadcasts has been delving into the past of some characters. Above all, narrating some things that happened after the death of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), between the end of the eighth and the beginning of the ninth installment. (Episode 9 spoilers)

Recall that season 9 appeared with a jump in time two years after the death of Elizabeth Keen. During all that time, many things happened including the separation of the members of the work team. And during episode 7, fans saw how Donald Ressler ended up walking away and now it’s Dembe Zuma’s turn in this week’s ninth installment.

Throughout The Blacklist’s long run, fans saw Dembe as Raymond Reddington’s faithful bodyguard, but what really intrigues viewers is why he ended up drifting away from the man he protected for years and why he ended up joining the FBI team. Season 9 episode 9 of the crime drama has the answer.

According to the official synopsis courtesy of NBC, in The Blacklsit season 9 episode 9, titled “Boukman Baptiste,” a series of coordinated attacks on Red’s lieutenants puts Dembe in imminent danger, leading him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.

It is important to note that what is most striking about episode 9 is its title. It is known that he is a character that appears for the first time in The Blacklist, but the question is who it is and what relationship it has with the official plot of this installment. Will he be involved in the attacks against the people of Reddington? It’s really curious, since there is no number on the FBI list with that name.

In The Blacklist, Boukman Baptiste will be played by Gbenga Akinnagbe, and if it is to speculate, it could be said that he will be involved with the attacks referred to in the synopsis. However, it might also be worth wondering if he is some kind of guide or friend to Dembe, encouraging him to move away from Reddington and take a job with the FBI. It is likely that Baptiste could be a man Dembe Zuma has known for some time.