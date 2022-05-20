The Blacklist Season 9: The revelation and the new threat for Raymond Reddington

The hit crime series The Blacklist is ending Season 9 on the NBC broadcast network. The drama, starring James Spader as Raymond Reddington, premiered in October the installment that is ending, after the devastating death of his protégé Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone). (Spoilers for episode 19)

Elizabeth Keen’s murder at the end of The Blacklist Season 8 pretty much drove the show’s most recent storylines. And now that international criminal Raymond Reddington has discovered who was behind the crime of his beloved Liz, fans must prepare for a new revelation that will impact the life of the character played by James Spader.

In episode 19 of the ninth season of The Blacklist, after an intense investigation plagued by uncertainty, betrayals and deaths, Reddington finally discovered that his lawyer Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens) ordered the murder of Elizabeth Keen. Despite the result of the search for him, things are not over for aka the crime janitor.

The concluding two episodes of the ninth installment of The Blacklist will air beginning Friday, May 20, ending next week on NBC. The installments titled “Marvin Gerard, Conclusion: Part 1 and Marvin Gerard, Conclusion: Part 2, will be showing fans a lot of information about the death of Elizabeth Keen and why Marvin Gerard was bent on harming Raymond Reddington in this way, when I thought he was one of his allies.

The truth is that with the last two episodes of season 9 a great battle is coming between Raymond Reddington and Marvin Gerard, and therefore, a great chaos for the character of James Spader with the end of the installment, which will surely open the door for what’s to come when TheBlacklist returns next year, a new threat to the man who was Elizabeth Keen’s protector on the NBC drama.

In this sense, the consequences of Reddington’s deep investigation into the death of Elizabeth Keen is far from over with season 9. It is confirmed that a new revelation with the final episodes will put the life of Spader’s character at greater risk. This was stated by the executive producer of The Blacklist, John Eisendrath, according to the most recent issue of TV Guide magazine.