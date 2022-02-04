The Blacklist Season 9: The drama could change the premiere date of its episodes

Since The Blacklist season 9 began on October 21, 2021, fans have not stopped because of the shocking stories that have been revealed in each of its episodes, especially in which many saw the death of agent Elizabeth Keen “Liz” (played by Megan Boone). However, the show has shown that there is much more to be cut with Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), but it seems that the dates to see it will change.

Following the latest sweeping changes and plot twists, things definitely feel different in season nine. It is no secret to anyone that the turns have been resounding, and therefore, the fans of this drama are not entirely satisfied with the new plays that have been seen in The Blacklist, especially now with the possible changes in its weekly schedule. .

Let us remember that since the sixth season of The Blacklist, the television network in charge of transmitting the NBC program, established the premiere date of its weekly episodes as Fridays. However, the last episodes of the eighth installment, the network moved the episodes to Thursdays, something that made the crime drama’s audience drop a bit.

But, starting on February 24 in the 2022 TV schedule, the NBC network will air the revival of Law & Order on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, which means The Blacklist will be moved to day or night. schedule, with the goal appearing to be to create a solid block for Law & Order Thursdays.

It is unlikely that the ninth season will become the last, since this would be an unusual move that NBC does not confirm before the return of the drama. Generally, long-running shows emphasize that the end is near, thereby drawing their audience toward a conclusion to the story. However, a tenth season of it has not been confirmed.

The program is currently on hiatus with its season 9 due to the Winter Olympics, but it has already been confirmed that it will return again from February 25.