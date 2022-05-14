The Blacklist Season 9: Raymond Reddington suspects who may have killed Liz

The Blacklist, NBC’s long-running hit action drama, stays on the air with Season 9 as it heads toward the end of this part of the story that follows international criminal now attached to the FBI, Raymond Reddington. , the character played by James Spader.

Recall that at the end of season 8 of The Blacklist, fans of the crime drama were surprised by the murder of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) at the hands of Vandyke, while she was trying to kill Reddington. By the time the ninth installment hit fan screens, the series’ story timeline had passed 2 years, with Spader’s character holed up in Havana and members of the FBI task force scattered.

It wasn’t long before members of the FBI task force rallied and were back in action, as was Raymond Reddington, who has been left wondering who is behind Elizabeth Keen’s death. In the most recent episodes of the NBC series, fans have seen him on the trail of the real mastermind.

So far, in the midst of his investigations Reddington has not found the whereabouts of the person responsible for the death of the former FBI profiler, but it seems that his search could be reaching its conclusion while the end of season 9 of The Blacklist is closer and closer.

After many deceptions, several dead bodies and the discovery of some involved in the crimes, Raymond Reddington has finally realized that the person behind it all is someone close to him, someone who belongs to his organization. This was revealed in a preview of episode 20 that was shared this Friday through the TV Insider medium.

It turns out that in the penultimate installment of The Blacklist, Reddington is questioning his accountant Heddie Hawkins (Aida Turturro), who insists that she is not connected to Elizabeth Keen’s murder. But as the pressure continues, Reddington’s attorney, Marvin Gerard (Fisher Stevens), presents a witness against the prime suspect.