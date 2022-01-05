The Blacklist Season 9: How Dembe Joined The FBI And What To Expect From Episode 9

The Blacklist has not appeared on fan screens since the first days of December. The series starring James Spader as international criminal Raymond Reddington, is scheduled to return on Thursday, January 6 with episode 7 of season 9, which will focus on Donald Ressler, showing the events that occurred during the jump in the timeline. . (Spoilers for episodes 6, 7 and 9)

The last time fans saw The Blacklist, they left Reddington spiraling into anger at Dembe Zuma, as he claims his former bodyguard betrayed him by delivering the letter containing revelations about his true identity to Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone ). Fans eagerly await the arrival of Episode 7, to see how events will unfold when Spader’s character confronts him.

Meanwhile, with the arrival of episode 7 of the ninth installment of The Blacklist, fans will also be able to find out, through a series of flashbacks, the reasons that led Donald Ressler to separate from the FBI work team after the death of Elizabeth Keen at the end of season 8. Recall that the current installment, came with a jump in time of two years showing the dispersed team.

And it is that although the FBI team led by Harold Cooper separated for one or several reasons during the time jump, another of the significant changes that the crime drama The Blacklist brought with its season 9, is that Dembe Zuma stopped be Reddington’s bodyguard and is now part of the task force. This has made many fans wonder how he got there.

It will be episode 9 of season 9 of The Blacklist, which will air on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at its usual time at 08:00 PM, the one in charge of revealing the reason why Dembe decided to join Harold’s team Cooper. Fans of the NBC series are about to learn the truth about why this character left Reddington’s side after Elizabeth’s death.

Fans will receive the response they have been waiting for since the end of last October when the current installment was released, as according to the synopsis revealed by NBC, in episode 7 of season 9 of The Blacklist, a series of coordinated attacks against the lieutenants Reddington’s death puts Dembe in imminent danger, prompting him to relive the events that led him to join the FBI two years earlier.