The Blacklist Season 9: Episode 8 Synopsis Reveals What’s Next for Red and Dembe

The Blacklist said goodbye to fans in early December, when it aired with the sixth episode of season 9, and is scheduled to return to fan screens on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with episode 7 through the NBC broadcast network. An installment that will focus on Donald Ressler and everything that happened to him after Elizabeth Keen’s death. (Spoilers for episodes 6 and 8)

With the sixth episode of the ninth season of The Blacklist, fans saw Reddington in a rage, after he learned that Elizabeth Keen had read the letter where he reveals his true identity. This bomb, he received the character of James Spader while playing with Agnes.

As we know, to confirm Reddington sent the letter for a fingerprint analysis. According to the result, Keen’s were indeed there, which could mean that the content of the letter that Reddington entrusted to Dembe Zuma to deliver to his protégé after he died, had come to light.

The end of episode 6 hinted that the conflict between Reddington and Dembe will escalate when the drama returns to fan screens. However, the aftermath of all this will not be able to be seen until episode 8, which will air on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at its usual time of 8:00 p.m.

Fans are sure that on The Blacklist Reddington considers this a direct betrayal of Dembe, for the fact that he delivered the letter to Elizabeth Keen before he died. NBC this week released the official synopsis for episode 8 of season 9, titled “DR. Razmik Maier “and will focus on the problem between the two characters.

The eighth episode is described by NBC revealing that the death of a professional tennis player leads the Task Force to a doctor who may be fixing the odds of a major sports betting syndicate, while on the other hand Reddington delves into the betrayal. from Dembe; and Ressler struggles with sobriety.