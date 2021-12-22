The Blacklist Season 9: Episode 7 Synopsis Confirms Ressler Suspicion

The Blacklist aired the last episode of the first half of season 9 two weeks ago on the NBC network, when episode 6 appeared on screen. the delivery was marked by the discovery made by Raymond Reddington (James Spader) and by the notable absence of Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff).

In the action drama that follows the life of Reddington, a cold and calculating criminal collaborator with the FBI, Donald Ressler is one of the most important characters on the show. Fans have seen him throughout the series’ run, having traumatic experiences that have led him to where he currently is with season 9.

In the sixth episode, Ressler was absent from the on-screen action. And according to Harold Cooper, he had taken a personal day, probably to resolve issues related to his addiction to pain medications; and although this is a speculation, the next episodes of the ninth installment will be in charge of revealing where and with whom he was he or that he did it.

One of the things that keeps fans of The Blacklist intrigued has to do with what the characters did during the two years following Elizabeth Keen’s death until the start of season 9. Let’s remember that the premiere of the new installment It came with a leap in time that found the FBI task force divided, Dembe being Cooper’s ally, Reddington living in Havana while Ressler was elsewhere.

It must be clear that to have found this panorama with the arrival of season 9 of The Blacklist, events must have occurred that caused the breakdown of the team, the conflict between Reddington and Dembre, as well as the departure of Ressler from the FBI. Now, it is confirmed that episode 7 of season 9 of The Blacklist will narrate everything about what happened with Donald Ressler in all this time.

Episode 7 is titled “Between Sleep and Awake” and will be released on Thursday, January 6, answering one of the most important questions of this installment, related to the breakup of Ressler and the team. Why did he stray so far from the FBI and what happened to fall into some addictions?

According to the synopsis of the seventh episode of season 9 of The Blacklist. the plot will be focused on the character of Diego Klattenhoff. NBC courtesy released the description, revealing that through a series of flashbacks, Donald Ressler remembers his actions after Elizabeth Keen’s death.