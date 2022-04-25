The Blacklist Season 9: Episode 18 Release Date, Trailer & Plot

Since Liz’s (Megan Boone) death, The Blacklist Season 9 has had some interesting plot changes, especially with Raymond “Red” Reddington (played by James Spader) haunted by her death and trying to uncover the truth. of what happened on that tragic night. However, here is what is known about the release date, trailer, and plot of episode 18.

During The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 17, viewers watched as a capo named Marquez had Aram (Amir Arison) kidnapped. Because he believes that Aram stole the shipment from him using the code he developed with Nick, Greylock’s partner, two years ago. But his team quickly finds out when leader Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix) pays him a visit at his house. Soon, the FBI manages to rescue Aram and captures several of Marquez’s men.

In the midst of all this, Marquez’s men give the team the location where Marquez meets his blackmailer. Márquez’s blackmailer turns out to be none other than his own son Antonio, who earlier in the episode complained that his father doesn’t give him time. But, the team arrives in time to save Antonio from Marquez’s wrath over the code he developed.

While Red continued to investigate Liz’s death and discovered that the safe where he kept the DVDs for her had been replaced. The safe’s maker told him that he made a replica of the safe and that it was ordered by Kaplan (Susan Blommaert).

Release date, trailer and plot of episode 18

Now, for episode 18, the official synopsis suggests Cooper’s team will be working on a case involving a criminal with expertise in illegal psychedelics. While they stay on top of Liz’s investigations, especially now that they’ve started investigating attorney LaCroix.

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 18 will air on NBC television on Friday, April 29, 2022, in its regular late-night slot. Unfortunately, so far the Netflix platform has not revealed information about the release date of this installment, because it is expected to end so that it can be in the library later.