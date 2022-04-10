The Blacklist Season 9: Episode 15 reveals who is behind Liz’s death

The Blacklist, the long-running crime-action drama that premiered in 2013, and currently airs with Season 9 on the NBC broadcast network every Friday, showcasing Raymond Reddington (James Spader ) in the middle of an investigation while trying to find the person who ordered the death of Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone) at the end of the eighth installment. (Spoilers for episode 15)

More than two years have passed since the fateful night when Liz Keen was shot in the back by Vandyke while trying to kill Red. And it wasn’t until the most recent episodes of The Blacklis season 9 that the man who protected her for many years is searching for answers that will lead him to the killer.

In season 9 of The Blacklist things are heating up. Red continues to investigate what is behind Liz’s death, after recently exhuming her body and finding a tracer in her stomach. A device with which Vandyke was no doubt able to trace her whereabouts the night he killed her.

Red’s thirst for revenge on The Blacklist led him to Andrew Kennison (Joe Carroll), who fans know was taken into protective custody by Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix). Now, things get intense as the drama reveals secrets that could lead Red to track down the real killer of Megan Boone’s character.

The Blacklist season 9 episode 15 titled ‘Andrew Kennison’ found Red traveling to Boston to track down the location of Kennison, the man who designed the tracking device housed in the stomach of Liz’s corpse. And while he didn’t find it, fans know that the character remains under the control of Cooper, who hides from Red that he is actually keeping him witness-protected.

In this installment of The Blacklist that aired on Friday, April 8, Red announced that Andrew Kennison is the next name on the blacklist, while Dembe Zuma (Hisham Tawfiq) and Donald Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) continue to investigate, and are they realize that it is Cooper who has the man they are looking for under protection. It was here that the FBI Task Force wondered if Lennix’s character had any connection to Liz’s death.

At the end of episode 15, Red finds Kennison who tells him that the device he designed was given to a New York detective named Reginald Cole (Ross Partridge), who now works as a private investigator. Finally, Cooper is arrested by order of Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) and when they capture the former detective, his lawyer Tyson LaCroix (Teagle F. Bougere) appears, but when they try to leave, an unknown person passes by on a motorcycle and shoots and kills to Cole and LaCroix, leaving Red stunned.