The Blacklist season 8: things to remember before coming

The Season Premiere of Season 8 of The Blacklist will finally air tonight on NBC. While waiting for the few hours that separate us from this episode, discover the 3 things to remember from the previous season!

It’s the big night ! After long months of absence, Red and Liz will finally come back to our screens. The Season Premiere of Season 8 of The Blacklist will be broadcast on NBC and it promises many twists and turns. These new episodes are eagerly awaited by all fans of the drama series. What will happen to Red? The family triangle around Reddington, Elizabeth and Katarina should blow our minds and the sparks will be there. But while waiting to be able to discover this Season Premiere of season 8 of The Blacklist, we give you a little recap of the 3 essential things to remember before watching it!

Liz has changed sides

The arrival of Katarina in Liz’s life turned the whole intrigue upside down. While teaming up with Reddington, even though she already betrayed him, Agnes’ mother made a drastic decision in the Season Finale of Season 7 of The Blacklist. She has chosen to join her mother’s camp and intends to destroy Red to obtain the truth … Will he find out?

Red is sick

This is one of the most terrifying storylines of The Blacklist’s last two seasons. Reddington is ill and his state of health seems to deteriorate from episode to episode … Is it possible that this great criminal dies in season 8 of The Blacklist? Showrunner for the series, Jon Bokenkamp, ​​has indicated that answers are coming, although a cure is not certain.

Katarina does not know the identity of Red

Liz’s mother arrived last season as a big bad holding Red captive for information … Throughout the season, she became a massive stranger in The Blacklist, having as many secrets as Red … However, one thing we do know is that Katarina doesn’t know who Red really is any more than the rest of us. Katarina has manipulated Liz with the promise of answers she is desperate for, but at what cost? Is Katarina really who we believe and above all, will the identity of Red be really revealed in this season 8 of The Blacklist? We can’t wait to see these new episodes!



