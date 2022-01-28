The Blacklist: Red Reddington Actor Revealed Secret Details About His Character

The Blacklist continues to position itself as one of the most watched crime dramas on the NBC platform. Let us remember that his debut began on September 23, 2013, and after almost a decade in broadcast, he continues to keep all his fans in suspense.

As we well know, James Spader is the actor behind the informed criminal that is Red Reddington. He turned himself in to the FBI, helping them catch some of the criminals on their blacklist, so he could work alongside agent Liz Keene (Megan Boone). While everything changed in season eight, Red is still itching to catch the bad guys.

Red, terminally ill, ordered Liz to shoot him at the end of the eighth season so that she could take over her blacklist and stay safe. However, Red’s plans took a drastic turn when Liz was murdered outside a restaurant minutes before she was able to pull the trigger.

Two years later, Red is still in shock over what happened, but continues to dedicate his life to finding out what happened. Until now, the plot revolves around the clues to Liz’s murder, and everything seems to indicate that this dangerous man will not rest until he discovers the truth in order to get revenge.

Since the first season, James Spader has been in the skin of Red, this being the protagonist of The Blacklist. In the industry, Spader is a well-known actor, he has embodied in different skins, and therefore, we have seen him succeed in taking his roles in style.

But, a man as reckless as the great Red Reddington should surely have a great height and imposing bearing, or that is exactly what many of The Blacklist fans expect, but the truth is that in one of his recent interviews, James Spader revealed the height of this subject.

According to the 61-year-old actor himself, he is 5 feet 10 inches, which is equivalent to around 1.8 meters. Compared to some of his co-stars on The Blacklist, Spader is of average height, meaning Reddington’s size really isn’t a problem for intimidating others.