The Blacklist: Kathryn Erbe will make a cameo

The Blacklist: Actress Kathryn Erbe, who starred as a detective – and later a lieutenant – Alexandra Eames in Law & Order: Criminal Intent from 2001 to 2011, will be the guest star on the April 16 episode of The Blacklist. In the series, Erbe will play Lois, a skeptical police officer who “does well to trust her instincts,” says the character’s description.

In the episode, the police suspect the new man in her friend’s life, and Lois is right after all, since she finds out that he is up to something. However, she could never have imagined how dangerous he really was.

Fortunately, she does well under pressure and, as the description continues, she will be forced to make one of the most difficult decisions of her life.

The Blacklist: more details on the next episode of the series

According to NBC, in this week’s episode, entitled “Anne,” Red, played by James Spader, enjoys a quiet visit with a friend, experienced by guest actress LaChanze, at her home in the rural United States.

In addition to her role in Criminal Intent, special guest television credits include Homicide: Life on the Street, The Sinner, How to Get Away With Murder, Pose, The Gifted and City on a Hill. She also played Alexandra Eames in two episodes of Law & Order: SVU, in 2012 and 2013.

The new episodes of The Blacklist are shown every Friday on NBC. Nationally, the series will air on the AXN Brasil channel. Be sure to check it out!