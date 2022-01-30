The Blacklist: How the killer was able to locate Liz and Red at the end of season 8

The Blacklist is a crime drama that is known for keeping fans intrigued most of the time. However, season 9 of the program has been in charge of revealing some of the important mysteries about events that occurred during the time jump period, and although there are still episodes to be broadcast for this installment to end, the series has not answered a question. question that disturbs the viewers. (Spoilers for the season 8 finale)

With eight full seasons under its belt and a ninth underway, The Blacklist airs on the NBC broadcast network. Currently, it is on hiatus until the end of the winter games that will be running from February 4 to 20, with a likely release date of Thursday the 24th when the drama appears with a new episode.

Fans of The Blacklist are waiting for Season 9 of the series to answer which of the characters told Vandyke where Liz and Red were at the end of the eighth installment. Recall that Townsend’s man shot Red’s protégé causing her death in a scene that shocked all viewers.

Whoever gave Vandyke Red’s location simply set the stage for Liz’s death. This is without a doubt one of the most disturbing questions many crime drama fans are asking themselves. So who are the main suspects? There are different theories about some characters that could have had their reasons for coming to this.

In Tha Blacklist fans met Marvin Gerard, a smart and witty character who was tortured by Red in the series and who is very well connected and knows most of what goes on around Liz’s protector. It is likely that in an attempt to get revenge he could have had a connection with Vandyke in the criminal world.

Liz’s death at the hands of Vandyke at the end of season 8 of The Blacklist

On the other hand, fans of The Blacklist are aware that Liz was not Cynthia Panabaker’s favorite. Everyone knows that the character is a White House counselor and has worked directly with the FBI Task Force. She has extensive intelligence connections and it is likely that she contacted Vandyke to make it easier for her to get rid of Liz.

According to the Cartermatt site, Liz herself could be one of the suspects. Although it seems a bit far-fetched, the medium suggests that she could have paid Vandyke large sums of money for her to fake her own death or actually murdered her for the purpose of protecting Agnes. Let us remember that in The Blacklist anything that nobody imagines can happen, and therefore this hypothesis cannot be ruled out.