The Blacklist: Everything We Know About Season 9

The Blacklist: The 8th season of The Blacklist will have its season finale broadcast this Wednesday (23) and, before they even know Liz’s fate, fans are already eager to find out all about the 9th season. Renewal of the series was announced in January 2021 by NBC, despite the audience having reached a lower number than in previous years.

Anyway, the action and suspense series remains a favorite of viewers and there is still a lot to be told.

With that in mind, we’ve gathered all the details we already know about the upcoming season to find out what to expect. Let’s check it out?

What do we already know about season 9 of The Blacklist?

So far, there is still no release date for the new season, as the season finale has just aired. However, looking at the release pattern of NBC series, it is possible to say that the series debut with an interval of 4 or 5 months between each season. So maybe the new episodes will start airing in 2021.

Regarding the cast, we can expect a return from almost all of our favorite characters. James Spader reprises his role as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the protagonist. Diego Klattenhoff returns as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma and Laura Sohn as Alina Park.

However, Elizabeth Keen, played by actress Megan Boone, will not return for the new episodes. Liz has been a fan favorite since Season 1, gaining even more prominence in Season 8. In the last few episodes, we find out about her alliance with Neville Townsend and her conflicted past with her mother, involving a personal connection with Red and clearing the way for her farewell.

Even with the favoritism, the actress and the producers mutually decided that this would be the last season with Liz. According to Deadline, the decision was made even before the series was renewed for the 9th season, guaranteeing the time the writers needed to give a good end to Liz’s trajectory. So yes: Season 8’s final episode is the last with Elizabeth Keen!

Her departure will definitely bring an interesting dynamic to the series. After all, the relationship between Red and Liz was one of the central plots of the plot, and with her departure, Reddington could have his true identity put to the test (and it’s not without time, as the mystery of who he really is has permeated all of these seasons). More details about the future of the plot will become clear after the season finale airs.

