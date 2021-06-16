The Blacklist: Actress To Leave Series At The Conclusion of Season 8

The Blacklist: According to information gathered by Deadline, actress Megan Boone, who played Elizabeth Keen, or simply Liz, in The Blacklist, will leave the cast after the conclusion of the 8th season. Her character starred in the series alongside James Spader since the first episode of production.

Also according to the website, the artist’s departure from the series was informed long before the renewal for Season 9. That way, the writers had time to craft a consistent ending arc for Liz.

Megan Boone and the producers would have been able to reach a mutual agreement that would benefit both parties. However, representatives of NBC and Sony Pictures TV have not officially commented on the matter publicly so far.

It’s worth noting that James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff and Harry Lennix now remain the only original cast members on The Blacklist.

Learn more about Megan Boone’s departure from The Blacklist cast

Season 8 of the series transformed Liz’s personality radically, from FBI agent to fleeing criminal. In fact, her name was recorded as number one on the blacklist. After some specific events, the character turned her mentor Red (Spader) into a target to be fought.

By all appearances, in the final two episodes aptly titled “Nachalo” and “Konets”, Russian words meaning “Beginning” and “End”, viewers are likely to witness something complementingly harrowing.

Jon Bokenkamp, ​​creator of The Blacklist, in a previous interview, revealed that the penultimate episode of Season 8 would provide answers to some recurring questions. With that, many expect a direct confrontation between Red and Liz to take place.

Despite Megan Boone’s embezzlement, the NBC series acted as a watershed for her career. Certainly, moments of her as Liz Keen will remain forever in viewers’ memories.

So be sure to check it out! the latest episodes