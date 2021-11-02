The Blacklist: NBC released this last Friday, the 28th, the preview of the 9×3 episode of The Blacklist. Since its debut, the show’s 9th season has resolved the drama occasioned by its last season finale.

Now, it seems, the next episode of the plot is expected to focus on a robbery case that is catching the FBI’s attention.

Check out the full preview:

In conjunction with the promo, NBC also revealed the synopsis of the show’s next episode: “A new case involving stolen artifacts reunites Red with a former blacklister. Aram faces a difficult decision.”

Although little information has been released, this will be the first time this season that the show shifts the focus away from Elizabeth Keen’s death and re-inserts the characters into the show’s typical crime drama.

Entitled “The SPK”, the new episode of The Blacklist will air next Thursday, November 4th.

In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the Sony channel, while its first 8 seasons are available on Netflix.

Did you like the article? Leave your comment below and don’t miss any news about movies and series!