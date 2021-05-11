The Blacklist 8×17: Who is Ivan Stepanov in The Series? (promo)

The Blacklist: The 8th season of The Blacklist brought another very interesting character to the plot: Ivan Stepanov, with whom Reddington was talking in secret. The Russian, now in the hands of Townsend, holds very important information about N13, but, whether he will speak or not, we will only find out in the next chapter.

The next episode of the series will be broadcast on Friday (14), on NBC channel, in the United States. Titled “Ivan Stepanov”, the new chapter should provide more information about who Reddington’s friend is. At the end of the 8×16 episode, he was captured by Townsend, who wants to find out who the N13 is.

The promo shows that Liz is going to work with Townsend to get Ivan to talk about N13. Meanwhile, Reddington is willing to do whatever it takes to get his friend back. For the past thirty years, the two have worked together on a mission that we don’t know what it is, and there is a very real possibility that Red is a Russian spy.

Ivan Stepanov was captured after Liz discovered that he was meeting Red at a Parisian cafe. As in the previous episode she agreed to work alongside the task force to find out more about N13, it’s no surprise that she is now willing to work alongside Townsend as well.

With the end of the season approaching, more details about Red’s past, her connection to Stepanov, Townsend’s future and Liz’s role in the middle of it all should be revealed. So keep an eye out so you don’t miss any details!

