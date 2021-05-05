The Blacklist 8×16: Reddington Has a New Recruit (Promo)

The Blacklist: The next episode of season 8 of The Blacklist promises to continue to be full of emotions and conflicts between the main characters.

In the promo released by NBC, Reddington is seen hiring a new recruit. While talking to the mysterious person, Red states that he only needs a job to complete the mission.

Check out the preview below:

What to expect from the 8×16 episode of The Blacklist?

Titled “Nicholas Obenrader”, the chapter will accompany Liz and her plan to capture her grandfather, Dom. But that does not mean that her efforts to unmask Reddington will slow down.

Even focused on her personal search, the character and the task force will find new evidence related to N-13, which she believes to be Red.

Speaking of the protagonist, he will start his own investigation against Townsend and that includes hiring a new recruit. We can wait for Reddington to take a concrete step to sneak into the criminal organization.

Furthermore, there is still much to be revealed between the professional relationship between Townsend and Liz.

The 8×16 episode of The Blacklist will air this Friday, May 7, on NBC. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the AXN channel and is available on Netflix.