Since it was announced, this has been one of the most anticipated episodes of season 8 of The Blacklist. After all, he had the participation of Laverne Cox, known as Orange Is The New Black. In addition, it was an episode full of twists, uncomfortable scenes and even criticism of racism.

The episode aired last Friday (12) and featured the name of the week: Dr. Laken Perillo, played by Cox. She is a sadistic interrogator, with unusual methods to torture her victims. She is implanted by Townsend and is tasked with interrogating Dembe. With a traumatizing past, his pleasure in inflicting pain refers to the racial factor and the loss of his mother.

Check out the full recap of the episode below!

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

More details of the 8×10 episode of The Blacklist

Liz continues to surprise in the 8th season of the series. After changing sides, it is not always easy to understand the character’s decisions. And although she didn’t show up this week, we know that she is behind orders to arrest and interrogate Reddington. There is no doubt that she wants to murder him. However, the surprise is that she seems willing to hurt anyone on her way – even Dembe.

The episode begins with Dr. Perillo torturing an unknown man. So, she receives a call from Mr. Townsend asking her to return to the United States for an urgent mission, but, so far, we don’t know what that mission is.

The only clue to Townsend’s intentions is the fact that Reddington is after them after discovering that the company and Liz are working side by side. He finds out that the last cash deposit went to Laken Perillos, and he immediately recognizes her name as that of a particularly sadistic investigator who uses a Greek torture instrument invented by her family centuries ago.