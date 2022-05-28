The black phone and the Sinister ones exist in the same universe — explanation of the theory

From the director of “Sinister” in June 2022, a chilling new horror film called “Black Phone” will appear, which in fact may hint at the common universe of both films. Dark unique themes and scenery, directly reminiscent of the 2012 hit Sinister, perhaps explain the similarities and connections with something more than just a tribute. Sinister follows the story of the Oswalds, an ordinary family who move into a house that they later learn is cursed by a dark force that convinced the children of the previous homeowners to tape their family’s murders. Horror actor Ethan Hawke, who plays crime writer Allison Oswald, tries to solve the mystery of the snuff films found in his new home, only to discover that the dark force is an ancient pagan deity named Bagul, devouring children’s souls.

In the same spirit, the narrative of “Black Phone” revolves around the villainous antagonist’s hunt for children. Ethan Hawke returns to the main role under the direction of Derrickson, this time in the role of the antagonist himself, a Grabber, a malicious serial killer preying on children. His latest victim, Finnie Shaw, receives phone calls from previous victims through a broken phone located in the basement where he is being held captive. “Black Phone” is an adaptation of the novel of the same name written by Joe Hill, the son of the master of horror. writer Stephen King. With the return of Ethan Hawke for Scott Derrickson’s next horror, comparisons with the Sinister are inevitable, especially when you consider how many elements from the “Black Phone” trailer repeat Derrickson’s 2012 film.

“Black Phone” is not just a reunion of Hawke and Derrickson, as “Sinister 2” star James Ranson also plays an important role in the film. This could be a coincidence or could mean a direct link between these properties, which will be revealed in the upcoming 2022 release. Grabber and Bagul, also known as Mr. Boogie, have almost identical motives when it comes to choosing their victims. The biggest theory is that they are the same character at different stages of their lives. There are all-encompassing supernatural forces in the universe of each film that can explain conflicting time periods. Horror icons like Freddy and Jason Voorhees were famously and successfully woven into the same universe in the movie Freddy vs. Jason, so it’s possible that this could be done for a Sinister and Black Phone.

Explanation of the similarity of Mr. Boogie and Grabber

The Grubber’s creepy outlandish mask stands out in the “Black Phone” trailer and closely resembles Mr. Boogie’s face in “Sinister.” Bagul’s mouth is sewn shut because his brother with the general status of God was angry at him for plagiarizing his methods of sacrificing children. Due to circumstances, Mr. Boogie historically looks impassive, unlike the Grabber, who is either happy or sad, because he can swap the bottom and top of his mask. Despite the differences, there are more similarities than differences. Each distinct look is pale and darkened around the lips and eyes. The Grabber Mask looks like an upgraded version of Bagul’s dead appearance, and its exaggerated features suggest that the Grabber still could not properly express emotions. If these two characters are the same, perhaps Mr. Boogie is clumsily learning to be human. Although Bagul’s behavior is most reminiscent of a classic slasher like Michael Myers, he could not speak or express himself and could turn into a volatile manic character. The grabber seems to appear in the “Black Phone” trailer with enough time in this dimension. .

Robber kidnaps children just like Bagul / Mister. Boogie woogie

There aren’t many horror villains who haunt young children. The most notable symbol would be Pennywise the clown, which is a mixture of childhood nightmares very similar to Bagul and Grabber, which are specially created as overly frightening to feed on naive fears of their power. The clearest sign that Black Phone and Sinister have a common universe is that both of their antagonists kidnap and kill children. In the first film, Sinister, it is shown that Bagul has amassed an extensive collection of juvenile souls, and the premise of the Grabber implies that he killed many, but not before keeping them for an extended period of time in a basement cell. The grabber seems to have practiced the process of abducting young children and may have learned it from his silent days, luring children to free him from the limitations of his dimension. If he’s a Grabber now, released from the dimension he’s stuck in, maybe he’s changed his tactics to better absorb young souls. In the trailer for “Black Phone”, a template representation of the abduction tactics shows a Grabber offering a trick to lure Finney into his truck. He could have gleaned this tactic from the 20th century media, being thrown out of a dimension into a new one.