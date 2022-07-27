The Black Noir plane is the main clue to the biggest turn of events of The Boys

Warning! Below are spoilers for the comic book and TV series The Boys.

The Black Noir plane provided one of the most important clues about the character’s shocking connection to Homelander, as the vehicle teased The Boys’ biggest twist before it was featured in the series. In The Boys #48 from Dynamite Comics, Black Noir accidentally destroys his plane, but despite the explosion, he comes out of the fire unscathed. This moment shows that the Batman-like Supe was more Superman and closer to the Homelander and his powers than previously thought.

In the Boys comic book series, Black Noir is a parody of Batman by the Seven, as he is a strong and silent type from one of the worst cities with the most dangerous villains. Black Noir does not speak, as it takes the stoic personality of the Dark Knight and his approach to the hero to a new level. However, after the comic revealed that Black Noir was a secret clone of Homelander, designed to defeat him on his own if he ever lost control, the character became more like an evil satire on Superman than Batman. But before the turn became known, the Black Noir plane hinted at what Supe was waiting for.

In The Boys #48, Garth Ennis, Russ Brown, Simon Bowland, Tony Avina and Darrick Robertson, Vought-American Senior Officer Jessica Bradley is given a tour of The Seven’s headquarters, where she is shown a demonstration of Black Noir flying her plane. However, despite the fact that Soupe has been training for several days, the plane crashes immediately after takeoff, as Black Noir accidentally kills his flight instructor. Despite the fiery crash, Black Noir comes out of the destruction without a scratch, as he was not injured despite catching fire. While readers had an idea of Black Noir’s abilities, the accident hinted that he was a Homelander clone, since only a hero like him could survive in such a violent scene.

The boys created the whole moment to make Black Noir look like Batman, as he had his own Dark Knight-style plane. But Supe immediately smashed him, revealing that he wasn’t Batman, but instead was something completely different, which further hints at a twist in his Homelander-like powers and connections.

Ultimately, even though the twist that Black Noir was a secret clone of Homelander was shocking, the comic provided enough clues, including that Soupe crashed his plane, that created a surprise. In addition, Black Noir’s ability to survive the explosion and get away from the incident proved that he was more like a Homelander than a Batman-type hero, which the Boys teased him with throughout the series. The fiery moment foreshadowed the final twist of the comic without giving it away.