The Bizum Scam To Cheat Online Sellers And Keep Their Money

Bizum: Do you sell for Wallapop, for eBay, for Todocolección? If you are an online seller and you have Bizum among your means of payment, be careful, because there is a new digital scam designed precisely to scam sellers. A scam that sites like Maldita.es or Twitter accounts like the National Police are exposing to prevent cybercriminals who use them from continuing to profit.

That the seller pay for the purchase

The scam begins like this: A buyer is interested in an object you are selling, and calls you by phone so that you can close the deal on the spot and he will pay you through Bizum in less than half an hour. Suddenly you, the seller, receive an SMS message to your mobile in which you are asked if you want to pay 395 euros to a person (the example given by MalditoBulo is Aitor.P.E.).

At this time is when you should be clear that it is a scam, since they are asking you, who are the seller, to pay instead of charging. Detected by the Group of Technological Crimes of the National Police of La Rioja, the Delegation of the Government of La Rioja explains that “an alleged buyer, instead of making a payment for the purchase of objects, sends a request for money so that his victim is who pays that amount “.

Beware of scams by Bizum

Bizum is a type of digital payment platform that allows both receiving and making money transfers even faster than Paypal and others, simply through the mobile number, so you always have to be careful when making a payment.

This particular scam, which seems quite blatant, has been effective because according to the National Police, these days they have registered several complaints from online sellers who have been scammed using this method.